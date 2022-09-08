Lakers News: Football Hall of Famer Discusses LeBron James’s Continued Excellence – All Lakers

An NFL Legend has weighed in on what continues to make Los Angeles Lakers great LeBron James continues to be so effective on the cusp of his 20th NBA season.

Six-time Pro Bowler Terrell Owens recently chatted about how James was maximizing his fitness for long-term success with Bally Sports’ Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson while is a Bovada Sports segment.

Robinson asked Owens, who continues to play pro football for Fan Controlled Football indoor club Knights of Degen at age 48, if he could see James matching his own longevity. While continuing to perform at an All-Star level, James is set to enter his 20th NBA season, but he trails only fellow Lakers great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in cumulative league minutes played (including the postseason), per StatMuse. James’s mark of 63,175 total minutes puts him comfortably in second place, behind Abdul-Jabbar’s 66,297 minutes.

Here’s what TO had to say about LBJ’s Enduring excellence:

“I don’t know about 48, but… if anyone can do it, he can do it. Obviously he’s invested a lot in himself. He’s pretty much set the mark for a lot of Athletes that are playing. With the Longevity of him, you think about Kobe, you think about Dirk, guys that have played 15-plus years. That’s what it takes. Taking care of your body. As much as you work out, recovery is a big part of that, Nutrition is a big part of that. And LeBron is definitely taking advantage of it.”

Owens played in the NFL from 1996-2010 for the San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills, and Cincinnati Bengals. He also suited up for the Seattle Seahawks’ practice squad in 2012, aged a football-old 38. In addition to his six Pro Bowl selections, he was also named a First-Team All-Pro selection five times, led the NFL in receiving touchdowns three times, and honored on the NFL’s 2000s All-Decade Team. They played in a flag football league in 2017, worked out for Canadian Football League Clubs in 2018, and latched on with the FCF this year.