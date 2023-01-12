Lakers News: Dark Horse Trade Contender Emerges In LeBron James Sweepstakes – All Lakers

If your Los Angeles Lakers continue to head south through the rest of the 2022-23 NBA season, would All-Star forward LeBron James really demand to be dealt out of the City of Angels? He has certainly voiced his displeasure with the current state of affairs recently, in multiple seemingly irritated postgame conversations.

And if so, would the Toronto Raptors be interested in bringing his talents to Jurassic Park?

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button