Lakers News: Austin Reaves Desperate To ‘Stop The Bleeding’ On Defense – All Lakers

Your Los Angeles Lakers are 1-4 since All-NBA big man Anthony Davis has been on the shelf with his latest ailment, this time a right foot stress injury.

The most glaring issue for the team (although there are many) has been defense. In those four straight losses, the now-13-20 Lakers are surrendering an average of 130.5 points on a given night.

Reserve shooting guard Austin Reaves spoke with gathered Reporters after LA’s 134-130 Friday night defeat to the Charlotte Hornets, the closest of the team’s four straight defeats in this recent stretch (and also the most embarrassing of those defeats, given that Charlotte is 9- 25 this year). Reaves discussed more broadly the team’s struggles with Davis out, and focused in on how the defense in particular has let them down.

