Lakers News: Anthony Davis Shooting Career-Best Field Goal Percentage – All Lakers

After a slow start to the 2022-23 season where he appeared to be hampered by a sore lower back, Los Angeles Lakers All-Star center Anthony Davis has upped his game in a big way of late. Thanks in large part to AD, LA is currently riding a three-game win streak. Granted, none of LA’s three victims (in reverse chronological order: the San Antonio Spurs, Detroit Pistons or Brooklyn Nets) sports a record above .500, but the numbers are still solid. Davis has scored 30 or more points and grabbed 16 or more rebounds in each of the last three contests.

