Lakers News: Anthony Davis Sets Optimistic Regular Season Goal – All Lakers

One injury-prone Los Angeles Lakers star is hoping to right the ship this season.

Anthony Davis has been nicknamed “Street Clothes” by Turner Sports’ Charles Barkley for a reason. Across his last two Lakers regular seasons, Davis has missed 78 contests due to a variety of injuries.

The 6’10” superstar power forward/center set forth an ambitious goal ahead of his 11th NBA season this year, per Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register.

“I want to be able to play all 82 [games this year]Davis said. “And if I’m not, I don’t want it to be injury-based where I can’t play. That’s my goal. The more I’m on the floor, the more I can help my team and its chance of winning when I’m playing.”

Even prior to his rotten health luck last year, Davis typically usually missed 10-20 games. Only twice has he missed less than ten, playing in 75 contests during two All-Star 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons with his previous club, the New Orleans Pelicans.

Davis isn’t the only Laker who wants Davis to have a bigger impact on LA this season, as his All-NBA teammate LeBron James also stated that he hopes the big man can become the focal point of the team’s offense this season.

Given Davis’s health history, trying to shoot for all 82 games feels pretty ambitious and like a completely unnecessary intention. What should matter is being fully healthy for the 2023 postseason, although to be fair, this Lakers team as currently constructed does not appear likely to make a particularly lengthy playoff run, so setting another goal, like one of regular season availability, makes sense to some extent.