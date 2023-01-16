Lakers: NBA’s Last Two Minutes Report Rules On Russell Westbrook Foul Claims – All Lakers

So was Los Angeles Lakers reserve point guard Russell Westbrook fouled by Philadelphia 76ers All-Star center Joel Embiid during the closing seconds of an eventual 113-112 LA loss last night? Westbrook sure thinks so, though Embiid doesn’t.

Online, Lakers fans blamed both head Coach Darvin Ham and Westbrook for bungling the game’s final possession in the game’s immediate aftermath. Westbrook got the ball back with 15 seconds left in regulation, following an Embiid miss, and dribbled up for an iso take against Embiid. Ham (and Westbrook) opted not to call a timeout to set up a play at that point, nor after Westbrook temporarily lost control of the ball.

Westbrook dribbled into the lane and got stripped by Embiid before technically being able to take a shot. Time expired. Westbrook alleges that Embiid held his wrist and prevented him from taking a shot, while Embiid claims Westbrook was just “unlucky.”

Dan Woike of The Los Angeles Times reveals that the NBA’s Last Two Minutes report, issued the day after a game transpires, sided with Embiid.

“Embiid (PHI) slightly extends his arm before retracting it and extends his arm before retracting it and marginal arm contact occurs with Westbrook (LAL) during the driving shot attempt,” the report reads.

Here’s the whole Dang sequence:

Whatever went down, I think we can all safely agree that, ultimately, things should never have gotten to this point. Hindsight is of course 20/20, but it’s clear that Westbrook shouldn’t have been in that position himself. The club should have drawn up a play.