Lakers: NBA’s Last Two Minutes Report Rules On Russell Westbrook Foul Claims – All Lakers

So was Los Angeles Lakers reserve point guard Russell Westbrook fouled by Philadelphia 76ers All-Star center Joel Embiid during the closing seconds of an eventual 113-112 LA loss last night? Westbrook sure thinks so, though Embiid doesn’t.

Online, Lakers fans blamed both head Coach Darvin Ham and Westbrook for bungling the game’s final possession in the game’s immediate aftermath. Westbrook got the ball back with 15 seconds left in regulation, following an Embiid miss, and dribbled up for an iso take against Embiid. Ham (and Westbrook) opted not to call a timeout to set up a play at that point, nor after Westbrook temporarily lost control of the ball.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button