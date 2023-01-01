Lakers: NBA Insider Thinks LA Needs Peak LeBron James To Win – All Lakers

At 15-21, your Los Angeles Lakers aren’t exactly looking like a sure bet to make the postseason. Star center Anthony Davis remains out indefinitely, and although he was playing at an All-NBA level in most of his 25 available games, he has been plagued by major injuries in each of three post-championship seasons for LA.

The rest of the team struggles to defend anywhere on the floor and is one of the league’s worst three-point shooting clubs.

