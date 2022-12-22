Lakers linked to eight players in latest NBA trade Rumors

The Lakers haven’t had a particularly good basketball team for much of the season. Their lack of shooting cost them early in the season and the lack of wings or size on the perimeter has hurt them throughout the year.

At the same time, the team has a small handful of trade assets in Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley and Kendrick Nunn and a couple of first round draft picks that they have shopped around endlessly for months on end.

Pair that together and the Lakers are searching for some specific types of players at the trade deadline: good ones! Jokes aside, there’s a common theme among the players the Lakers reportedly have an interest in as reported by Jovan Buha of The Athletic it’s Wednesday.

In addition to the other names that have been attached to the Lakers, some others to watch that are expected to be available are Jae Crowder, Eric Gordon, Alec Burks, Terry Rozier, PJ Washington, Kelly Oubre Jr., Josh Richardson and Jakob Poeltl , according to those sources.

A number of those players have been linked to the Lakers in other reports in previous months. The team previously had “high” interest in Terry Rozier, Eric Gordon was seen as “Plan B” to Kyrie Irving this summer, Alec Burks was nearly acquired at the deadline last season, Josh Richardson has piqued the Lakers interest dating back to his time in Boston and Jakob Poeltl has been part of a reported trade package the Spurs have offered for Westbrook.

Jae Crowder was indirectly linked to the Lakers previously and is a FASCINATING possible addition for a number of reasons largely tied to the rivalry the Suns and Lakers have had in recent years.

PJ Washington and Kelly Oubre are new names but someone that could make sense if the Lakers remain interested in Terry Rozier. If the Hornets change course and look to tank after an 8-23 start to the season, all three Hornets listed could become available.

Ultimately what is clear from this list is that the Lakers are looking for shooters and 3&D wings to help better maximize their roster.

For more Lakers talk, subscribe to the Silver Screen and Roll podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher or Google Podcasts. You can follow Jacob on Twitter at @JacobRude.