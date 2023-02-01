Lakers Legend And Champion To Coach Rising Stars At Upcoming NBA All-Star Weekend – All Lakers

Retired power forward/center Pau Gasol, who helped lead your Los Angeles Lakers to three consecutive NBA Finals from 2008-2010, winning in ’09 and ’10, is going to make his presence felt at the league’s upcoming 2023 All-Star Weekend.

The 7’1″ big man, a six-time All-Star in his day, announced that he will Coach one of the four seven-man teams during the Rising Stars Game on Friday, February 17th, starting at 6 pm PT. His former Chicago Bulls teammate, Joakim Noah (a two-time All-Star and the 2014 Defensive Player of the Year), will Coach another, as will former Utah Jazz/Brooklyn Nets point guard Deron Williams, a four-time All-Star.

