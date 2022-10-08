Lakers’ LeBron James will want to destroy video of his golf swing

There’s no doubt that LeBron James will forever go down in history as one of the greatest players to ever pick up a basketball. His golf game, however, is an altogether different matter.

A clip of the Los Angeles Lakers superstar having a go at the driving range is currently making its rounds on social media — and it’s not exactly flattering for King James (h/t Bleacher Report on Twitter):

I’m no golf expert, but even I could tell that that swing wasn’t very good at all. It looks like he was able to hit the ball, but I’m pretty sure that shot didn’t go as he intended.

LeBron will probably want to destroy video evidence of his unimpressive golf swing, which is going to be impossible at this point. His next best move would be to give his old pal JR Smith a call. Smith has been making waves in the college golf circuit, and he could definitely give LeBron James a few pointers here.

Knowing LeBron, though, if he actually sets his mind to getting good at golf, then he’s probably going to do it. The Lakers superstar is as elite as any athlete gets, and we shouldn’t put this beyond him.

For what it’s worth, Michael Jordan fans are going to love this. LeBron has been creeping up on MJ’s GOAT status over the past few years, but after seeing this clip, one thing is for sure: LeBron won’t be catching Jordan on the golf course anytime soon.