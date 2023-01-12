Lakers: LeBron James Predicts Player Who Could Supplant Him As NBA’s Top Scorer – All Lakers

During a recent interview with ESPN’s Dave McMenamin that has already drawn some critical ire, long-lasting Los Angeles Lakers All-Star forward LeBron James made a fascinating prediction.

As we all know, James is set to pass another Lakers legend, five-time Champion (and six-time MVP) Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, for the NBA/ABA’s all-time regular season scoring record. James already has the actual record for most points scored in the league, when one combines regular season and postseason points. That mark should be a bigger deal than it is, given that, you know, at the end of the day the postseason matters a bit more than the regular season, but no matter.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button