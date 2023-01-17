Lakers Injury Report: Starter Returning To Lineup Against Rockets – All Lakers

Tonight, your Los Angeles Lakers will square off against the 10-33 Houston Rockets at Crypto.com Arena, on the second night of a back-to-back. LA is hoping to have a happier result than it did last night, when a blown late-game possession resulted in a 113-112 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Happily, the Houston Rockets are not nearly at the aptitude level of the Philadelphia 76ers.

Given that several Lakers are unfortunately on the wrong side of 30, just how many are set to play tonight?

Per Jovan Buha of The AthleticLA head Coach Darvin Ham reveals that 6’1″ starting “shooting” guard Patrick Beverley will be back for the Lakers to face off against his first NBA team, following a two-game absence due to a non-COVID-19 illness.

The NBA’s newest injury report indicates that two of last night’s starters, Troy Brown Jr. (left quad soreness) and LeBron James (left ankle soreness), may not suit up tonight. Brown is considered probable, while the 38-year-old James is merely questionable.

Last night, James scored 35 points on 15-of-23 shooting, dished out 10 assists, and pulled down eight boards in a fully-engaged 35:18. They may need a bit of a breather.

Key LA Contributors Anthony Davis, Lonnie Walker IV and Austin Reaves remain out for now.

Starting Rockets point guard Kevin Porter Jr. has been ruled out with a left foot contusion. Two-way Rockets Darius Days and Trevor Hudgins are with Houston’s NBAGL affiliate, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.