Lakers Injury Report: Starter Returning To Lineup Against Rockets – All Lakers

Tonight, your Los Angeles Lakers will square off against the 10-33 Houston Rockets at Crypto.com Arena, on the second night of a back-to-back. LA is hoping to have a happier result than it did last night, when a blown late-game possession resulted in a 113-112 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Happily, the Houston Rockets are not nearly at the aptitude level of the Philadelphia 76ers.

Given that several Lakers are unfortunately on the wrong side of 30, just how many are set to play tonight?

