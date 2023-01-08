Lakers Injury Report: Health Status Of LeBron James Updated For Kings Bout – All Lakers

Your Los Angeles Lakers will have their 38-year-old superstar available after all as they look to extend their season-high win streak to five consecutive games.

Per the NBA’s latest injury report, 18-time All-Star forward LeBron James is set to play in his second game in two nights for just the second time this season, after previously being listed as merely questionable to play due to a sore left ankle.

$47.1 million Sixth Man of the Year candidate Russell Westbrook, who is grappling with a sore left foot, and little-used center Damian Jones, who missed last night’s eventual 130-114 win against the Atlanta Hawks with a sore right great toe, are both also officially available tonight.

Lakers reserve forward Troy Brown Jr. has been downgraded to unavailable with a left quad strain, where he will join Anthony Davis, Lonnie Walker IV, and Austin Reaves.

On the Sacramento side of the equation, former 2021-22 Lakers shooting guard Malik Monk has seen his status downgraded to unavailable as a result of a return to competition reconditioning.

With James in tow, LA will now be looking to continue inching towards a .500 record and respectability in a tough Western Conference, against a better, healthier Western Conference foe.

That said, both California Clubs aren’t separated by all that much real estate when it comes to wins and losses. At 18-21, the Lakers are currently the 12th seed in the West, while the 20-17 Kings are the seeded fifth. Put another way, Los Angeles is just three games behind Sacramento. The Dallas Mavericks, the fourth seed, sit just four games in front of the Lakers by record. The West’s top three is relatively insurmountable, but all of a sudden, a trade to improve LA in the present doesn’t seem like such a bad idea.