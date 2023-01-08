Lakers Injury Report: Health Status Of LeBron James Updated For Kings Bout – All Lakers

Your Los Angeles Lakers will have their 38-year-old superstar available after all as they look to extend their season-high win streak to five consecutive games.

Per the NBA’s latest injury report, 18-time All-Star forward LeBron James is set to play in his second game in two nights for just the second time this season, after previously being listed as merely questionable to play due to a sore left ankle.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button