Lakers: Future NBA Hall of Famer Thinks LeBron James Will Surpass Michael Jordan As Greatest Ever – All Lakers

After seeing an iconic statue of himself in his signature fadeaway jumper form Unveiled in front of American Airlines Arena, Retired Dallas Mavericks big man Dirk Nowitzki spoke with Reporters about the event, plus a variety of other NBA topics.

The 14-time All-Star, who won his Lone NBA title in 2011 against current Los Angeles Lakers All-Star power forward LeBron James’s Miami Heat team, was asked about the Enduring Excellence of James 12 seasons removed from that title, and four seasons removed from Nowitzki’s own retirement.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button