Los Angeles Lakers small forward Rick Fox weighed in on the Lakers’ trade for former Washington Wizards combo forward Rui Hachimura, an Athletic 24-year-old with an intriguing catch-and-shoot game that should compliment the drive-and-kick Offensive attacks of high-volume LA Playmakers LeBron James and Russell Westbrook.

Fox took to Twitter to retweet a Lakers-heavy highlight reel (lots of Kyle Kuzma and Thomas Bryant connections) featuring some of Hachimura’s best moments throughout his three-and-a-half seasons in DC

Through his first three campaigns for Los Angeles, Hachimura is averaging 11.3 points on 13-of-28 shooting from the floor (2-of-9 shooting from deep), 4.7 rebounds, and an assist. LA team vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka shipped out the expiring money of underwhelming reserve guard Kendrick Nunn and three second-rounders in exchange for the 6’8″ combo forward, a pretty reasonable sum.

Fox knows quality forwards. After spending his first six NBA seasons with the Boston Celtics, the 6’7″ swingman signed as a free agent with LA in the 1997 offseason. He would serve as a critical role player on four NBA Finals-bound Lakers Clubs (led by Hall of Famers Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant), three of which won. He Retired after perhaps the Ultimate bad vibes LA season, 2003-04. Since leaving the NBA, Fox parlayed what had been a fun offseason gig into more or less a full-time career, focusing his attention fully on acting in television and film.