Lakers: Former Three-Time LA Champion Reacts To Rui Hachimura Trade – All Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers small forward Rick Fox weighed in on the Lakers’ trade for former Washington Wizards combo forward Rui Hachimura, an Athletic 24-year-old with an intriguing catch-and-shoot game that should compliment the drive-and-kick Offensive attacks of high-volume LA Playmakers LeBron James and Russell Westbrook.

Fox took to Twitter to retweet a Lakers-heavy highlight reel (lots of Kyle Kuzma and Thomas Bryant connections) featuring some of Hachimura’s best moments throughout his three-and-a-half seasons in DC

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button