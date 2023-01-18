Lakers: Former All-Star Details Winning Ethos In The Face Of Magic Johnson – All Lakers

Longtime NBA combo forward Xavier McDaniel, a 1988 All-Star while with the Seattle SuperSonics, discussed the hyper-competitive ethos he drew upon to stick in the league during a recent interview with Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bovada Sports.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button