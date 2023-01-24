Lakers Fight! ‘LeBron James Defender’ Shannon Sharpe Offers NBA Apology – WATCH

NFL Legend Shannon Sharpe – and “defender” of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James – apologized on Monday for his role in a heated argument and near-brawl with Memphis Grizzlies players during the team’s game against the Lakers in LA

“You know, guys, I’ve preached for the last six-and-a-half years responsibility and accountability. I take full responsibility for what transpired,” said Sharpe, a co-host on the FOX Sports show “Undisputed,” as he apologized for his behavior. “It doesn’t matter what Dillon Brooks said or how many times he said it. Me being the responsible person, me having the platform that I have and having so many people look up to me, I was wrong.

