Lakers Fall to Timberwolves After Shots Won’t Fall

The Lakers took the floor for their fifth preseason game this season. They are just under a week away from opening night and it appears they are tightening up their personnel, but still testing lineups. Los Angeles had streaks of Lakers Basketball against the Minnesota Timberwolves but hasn’t grasped their game completely and fell, 118-113.

A big factor in terms of trying out different rotations is on account of the Lakers’ deep bench of guards. But for the most part, Los Angeles’ guards had a tough time knocking down shots tonight.

In his post-game press conference, Head Coach Darvin Ham explained that Tonight was a “case of a team who couldn’t make a shot.” But he said he was “was satisfied with the looks [they] had [they] just couldn’t make them.”

“The vibes are going to be off when we’re not making shots” he pointed out.

LeBron James (25 pts, 11 reb) did not have the same problem. The King acted in his royal manner and knocked down a couple of Threes and went 9-for-12 from the field. He was especially impressed with his drives to the hoop.

The big thing Coach Ham has been pushing this offseason is defensive fundamentals. He wants this team to be a unit focused on rebounds, free throws, and turnovers.

LA was even with Minnesota in terms of rebounds (72), they were a bit more accurate from the line, but where they really suffered was in their number of turnovers which was almost double the amount that the Timberwolves committed.

The Lakers did not consistently defend the Perimeter in this contest, allowing the Wolves to secure BLANK points from three. And they struggled from the Offensive end making only 11% of their three-pointers at the half, and 26% overall.

They concocted quite a bit in the paint tonight though. Anthony Davis (19 pts, 13, reb, 2 stl, 2 blk) made himself available under the rim and his teammates found him, especially teammate, Lonnie Walker (12 pts) who brought a rapid pace to his rotation. Another priority of Coach Ham’s is running the floor and Walker was a prime example. Lonnie left in the third with a left ankle sprain and did not return. They will be reevaluated tomorrow.

As many of these preseason games have gone, the fourth quarter was reserved primarily for the Younger members of this Lake Show clocked some minutes and finished out Pride Night. About halfway through the quarter, these guys injected some life back into this Lakers crowd with a couple of threes to bring the deficit to six. And then again with only five seconds they brought the deficit to four. Coach was thrilled with the way the team responded with the competitiveness they brought back out after half.

He mentioned how the “young guys caught the message as well and had a really good carryover to finish the game.”