Lakers don’t rule out winning the NBA title: Their leaders called for two signings to achieve it

Tthey Los Angeles Lakers got off to an extremely poor start after recording 10 losses and just two wins in their first 12 games of the season.

However, the team has improved lately, managing five wins and just one defeat in their last six matches. Now, LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook are willing to lead the Lakers to Glory after missing out on playoff qualification last season.

ESPN’s By Dave McMenamin has reported that the team’s stars believe that they could win the league if the club manages to strengthen the roster with a couple of players.

“There is belief shared by leaders in the Lakers‘ Locker room, sources said, that the team is only a couple of players away from turning this group into a legitimate contender. But acquiring the right players could take multiple trades,” McMenamin wrote in a recent article.

Rumors about Myles Turner and Buddy Hield

Sam Quinn reports that in recent weeks the Lakers were negotiating with the Pacers in their bid to bring in Myles Turner and Buddy Hield. The trade could have changed the Lakers‘ objective for this season but did not materialize.

Meanwhile, CBS reports that the Lakers are willing to use Russell Westbrook and two first-round draft picks as makeweights in order to get Turner and Hield.