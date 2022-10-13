Lakers’ Dennis Schroder Sees ‘Unfinished Business’

In recent NBA seasons, the Los Angeles Lakers have been known for their reunions. They have given several players second chances with the franchise, giving them a chance to rewrite a story that may have ended poorly the first time around and get some retribution.

Sometimes, the Reunion doesn’t go as well as the original, which was the case for all of the Lakers that were brought back for second runs last season. This season, they have another reunion as Dennis Schroder is back for a second stint with the team.

Schroder’s first run with the purple and gold came during the 2020-21 season. He was acquired from the Oklahoma City Thunder in a trade following a season in which he finished second in the Sixth Man of the Year voting.

Looking to bolster their backcourt after winning the NBA Championship in the Orlando Bubble, Schroder seemed like a solid fit. Unfortunately, things did not play out in that fashion on the court.

Los Angeles was among the best teams in the NBA until injuries started occupying them. Schroder was tasked with shouldering a larger workload and he came up short more times than not. That left a chip on his shoulder and he is motivated heading into the 2022-23 season by Unfinished business.

“I’m going to make sure everything I can do, I’ll bring to the team to win ballgames,” Schroder said. “I mean, Coach Darvin knows. He’s known me for 10 years now. He knows what I bring. And whatever it is, I’m going to do whatever to get a W and to finish the unfinished business.”

“The whole situation with the Lakers, that was a little weird,” he said. “That’s the reason why I said, ‘I’ll even play for free here,’ just to make it right, just to put everybody in the right direction.”

Schroder is one of the players in the running to open the season as the starting point guard. It is a role he has experience with already playing alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis, so building Chemistry shouldn’t take as long with him.

But, he could be best suited coming off the bench given his inconsistency as a 3-point shooter. Los Angeles needs to surround James and Davis with as much floor spacing as possible, especially if Russell Westbrook earns a starting spot.

Part of the weirdness from his first stint was when he turned down a four-year extension reportedly worth north of $80 million. His representation certainly steered him wrong, as they believed he was going to land a deal worth at least $100 million in free agency.

Schroder has become infamous as a result, signing a one-year deal with the Boston Celtics last offseason worth $5.9 million instead and a one-year deal worth the minimum with the Lakers this offseason.

“Of course, it would be great to sign a big deal and a longer-term deal, and that’s my goal still. But the end of the day, we are here now and I’m going to do everything I can right now to just help my teammates win ballgames.”

If Schroder can put together a strong season with the Lakers, that longer-term deal that he mentioned could be attainable. More teams are going to have money to spend especially with the salary cap once again trending upwards. If he can help get Los Angeles back into the postseason and contending for a championship, teams will seek him out as a free agent in 2023.