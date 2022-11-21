“Lakers Are Better Without Lefinished”: 8X NBA All-Star Reaching the Heights of Prime Shaquille O’Neal Leaves Fans Impressed

The Los Angeles Lakers had one of their most impressive wins this season as they took down the San Antonio Spurs, 123-92. Furthermore, the Lakers managed to do that without their superstar on the floor, LeBron James. The four-time Champion has not played the last four games because of his injury. However, Anthony Davis has taken over. With the way Davis has been performing, fans are hyped to see him do more.

Since James was injured playing against the Los Angeles Clippers, the Lakers have played four games without him. Despite his absence, they have won three of the four games with huge performances from Davis.

Anthony Davis displaying shades of Shaquille O’Neal

Not many expected the Lakers to play well without James. Surprisingly, the team has performed really well in his absence, with the support of role players. Anthony Davis has been on a tear in the last three games. He became the first player in 20 years to have 30+ points, and 15+ rebounds with a field goal percentage of 60. The last player to do that was Lakers Legend Shaquille O’Neal in 2001.

The fact that Davis is playing on the level of a prime Shaquille O’Neal sure has fans impressed. So much so that some are claiming they are better without LeBron James in the lineup.

One fan tweeted, “Lakers are better without LeFinished.” Here are some more reactions from Twitter.

Fans did not hold back on James while talking about Davis’ amazing performance in these past few games.

As much as anyone would try to deny it, the Los Angeles Lakers have been performing really well without LeBron James on the floor, especially Anthony Davis. And for the first time in the season, the Lakers have won three straight games.

The entire Lakers team has taken it upon themselves to contribute as much as they can on the floor, on both the offensive and defensive sides. Lonnie Walker IV has been proving himself as a reliable option on offense since the start of the season for the Lakers.

But in the past few games, Austin Reaves has been consistent as well. He has had double-digit points almost every time he was in the starting lineup. Now there isn’t any official word on the return of James. But to see the Lakers perform so well without him has been a treat for sure. Lakers fans would be hopeful, this run continues with the added help of James when he is back.