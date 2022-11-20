“Lakers Are Being So Dumb”: Latest Kyrie Irving Update Leaves NBA Fans Berating LeBron James’ Team

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are coming off a rare win against the Detroit Pistons. However, they can’t seem to catch a break from fans berating them online. Recent reports suggesting more Lakers and Kyrie Irving trade Rumors have left NBA Twitter in shambles. Following the release of this information, fans were, yet again, quick to call the Lakers organization out.

NBA Insider Chris Haynes recently spoke about how no team is interested in a Kyrie Irving trade. They mentioned the Lakers explicitly. This development seems to have occurred after Kyrie Irving’s suspension. They said “His name is not really coming up, even for the Los Angeles Lakers, who he was tied to for much of the offseason.” The Lakers have always been interested in Kyrie Irving. However, the trade failed to happen during the off-season.

NBA Twitter attacks the Lakers

Following the release of this information, NBA Twitter gave its take and criticized the Lakers. Fans stated that Irving’s talent and expertise are what the Lakers require at the moment. However, the Lakers’ turning a blind eye to this was worrisome for some fans.

“Lakers are being so dumb,” said one tweet in particular. Fans claim that at this point, the Lakers simply need a win. For them, the seven-time NBA All-Star could be the right man for the job. They also had a few words for Rob Pelinka, the general manager of the Lakers.

Here are some of the reactions from NBA Twitter:

An update on LeBron James

LeBron James missed the game against the Detroit Pistons. While the organization reported that a call on his availability will be taken day-to-day, he remains questionable for Sunday night’s game against the San Antonio Spurs.

Meanwhile, the organization has been banking on its other star Anthony Davis to lead them from the front. So far, Davis has arguably answered the call. In the words of Lakers head Coach Darvin Ham, Davis has “been a big force for the team”.

The nine-time All-Star Russell Westbrook also spoke about the importance of his teammate Anthony Davis. Westbrook said, “He’s very important. He gives us the best chance to win.” With 10 points and 12 assists, Westbrook had a good game himself too. He believes that his skill of reading the game well helped him with making crucial assists and plays.

Nov 18, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) reacts during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Despite having found some winning momentum, the fans in particular are looking for something more. Many believe that Kyrie Irving would be a beneficial addition to the team. Having said that, they also hope the Lakers continue their winning streak. The Lakers are currently 14th in the Western Conference table with a 4-10 record so far this season.

What do you think about the Los Angeles Lakers reportedly not being interested in Kyrie Irving? Do you think they should try to sign him?