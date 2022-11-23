Lakers’ Anthony Davis turns in a historic performance

Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis made NBA history Tuesday night, filling the box score like few before him.

Davis finished the night with 37 points, 21 rebounds, five steals and five blocks in the Lakers’ 115-105 loss to the Phoenix Suns.

Since blocks and steals became an official stat in 1973, Davis is the only player to put up that line.

Davis is also just the third Laker in franchise history to record 30-plus points and 15-plus rebounds in four consecutive games, joining Elgin Baylor (had seven such streaks) and Shaquille O’Neal (Nov. 19, 1999-Nov. 26 , 1999).

Anthony Davis over the last 4 games: 37 PTS, 21 REB, 5 BLK, 64% FG

30 PTS, 18 REB, 3 STL, 63% FG

38 PTS, 16 REB, 4 BLK, 62% FG

37 PTS, 18 REB, 2 AST, 60% FG Unbelievable numbers. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/vLFiwLz0H5 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 23, 2022

In 14 games this season, Davis is averaging 25.6 points (which would be his highest since 2019-20), 12.0 rebounds, 1.9 blocks, 1.4 steals and 55.4% from the field.

Davis will get a chance to add to his impressive run Friday when the Lakers face the Spurs (8 ET, League Pass).