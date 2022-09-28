Lakers Announce 2022-23 Coaching Staff

The Los Angeles Lakers have named Chris Jent, Jordan Ott, JD DuBois, Schuyler Rimmer and Zach Peterson as Assistant coaches on Head Coach Darvin Ham’s staff, joining Phil Handy, Dru Anthrop and Jon Pastorek, it was announced today.

Jent most recently served as an Assistant Coach with the Atlanta Hawks from 2017-22. Jent spent time as an Assistant with Sacramento (2013-15), Cleveland (2006-11), Orlando (2004-05) and Philadelphia (2003-04). He also had two stints as an Assistant at Ohio State (2011-13, 2016-17) and was the head Coach of the NBA G League’s Bakersfield Jam during the 2015-16 season. Jent was a member of the 1994 NBA Champion Houston Rockets and played for the New York Knicks during the 1996-97 season.

Ott most recently served as an Assistant Coach with the Brooklyn Nets from 2016-22 after spending three seasons as the video Coordinator with the Atlanta Hawks from 2013-16. Prior to joining the Hawks, Ott was the video coordinator at Michigan State for five seasons from 2008-13. He also served as an Assistant Coach with the Dominican Republic national team in the 2015 FIBA ​​Americas Championship in Mexico City.

DuBois joins the Lakers from the Detroit Pistons, where he recently served as an Assistant Coach from 2018-22 after working with the Toronto Raptors in player development during the 2017-18 season. DuBois played collegiately at the University of Utah during the 2012-13 season after transferring from Loyola Marymount University where he played from 2008-12.

Rimmer joins the Lakers after spending the last four seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks, serving as the team’s Assistant video Coordinator after working with the Atlanta Hawks during the 2017-18 season. Rimmer played collegiately at Florida from 2015-17 after transferring from Stanford where he played for two seasons from 2013-15.