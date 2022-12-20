Lakers And Suns Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

It’s Monday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns are facing off in Arizona for the second time this season.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their starting lineups and injury reports.

The Lakers will be without Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, LeBron James, Austin Reaves, Cole Swider and Juan Toscano-Anderson.

Patrick Beverley has been upgraded to available.

As for the Suns, they will be without Devin Booker, Jae Crowder, Jock Landale, Cameron Payne, Cameron Johnson and Duane Washington Jr.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button