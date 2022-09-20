Lakers and Rock the Vote Announce Partnership

The Los Angeles Lakers announced today a partnership with Rock the Vote as part of the team’s voting initiative, which focuses on voting rights and education. The special announcement comes on the eve of National Voter Registration Day on Tuesday, Sept. 20, and 50 days before Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Via the launch of the Lakers Election Center, the team will assist fans in the voter registration process, as well as provide an avenue to check registration status. Additionally, fans of the purple and gold can sign up to receive personalized reminders of upcoming election dates and deadlines so they will always be prepared to cast their ballots.

“The Lakers are committed to promoting civic engagement, and we’re thrilled to join forces with Rock the Vote in advance of the 2022 election season,” said Tim Harris, Lakers President of Business Operations. “We’re confident this partnership will not only further educate our fans and communities, but provide the necessary resources to ensure all Voices are heard on Nov. 8.”

As part of the partnership, Rock the Vote is offering a live voter education session with Lakers staff and community. In the session, Rock the Vote’s experts will cover a brief history of voting rights and then run through “the voting playbook” from registering to vote, Researching who and what is on the ballot, making a voting plan and ultimately Casting a ballot. The nonpartisan nonprofit will ensure all attendees get registered to vote and/or check their registration status and are empowered with the information they need to be a voter.

“The Lakers are proven leaders both on the court and in their communities,” said Carolyn DeWitt, president of Rock the Vote. “At Rock the Vote, we know Athletes are uniquely positioned to turn out the next generation of Voters and we are proud to partner with these remarkable community leaders ahead of the 2022 midterms.”

In August, the NBA announced that no games will be played on Election Day. The scheduling decision came out of the NBA family’s focus on promoting nonpartisan civic engagement and encouraging fans to make a plan to vote during midterm elections.