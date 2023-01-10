Lakers And Nuggets Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

It’s Monday night, the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets are facing off in California.

For the game, both teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Lakers have ruled out LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Troy Brown Jr., Austin Reaves and Lonnie Walker IV.

2017 NBA MVP Russell Westbrook has been upgraded to available.

As for the Nuggets, they will be without Collin Gillespie, Jeff Green, Peyton Watson and Jack White.

