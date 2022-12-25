Lakers And Mavs Injury Reports

It’s Christmas, the Dallas Mavericks are hosting the Los Angeles Lakers in Dallas, Texas.

For the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 12:30 Eastern Time).

The Lakers have ruled out Juan Toscano-Anderson, Cole Swider, Scotty Pippen Jr. and Anthony Davis.

Meanwhile, four-time NBA Champion LeBron James remains listed as probable.

As for the Mavs, they will be without Dorian Finney-Smith, Josh Green, Maxi Kleber and Kemba Walker.

