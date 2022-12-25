Lakers And Mavs Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

It’s Christmas, the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks are facing off in Dallas, Texas.

They are the second NBA game of the day (the first was the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden).

Both teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Lakers have ruled out Anthony Davis, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Cole Swider and Scotty Pippen Jr.

Meanwhile, 18-time NBA All-Star LeBron James has been upgraded to available.

.

