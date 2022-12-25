Lakers And Mavs Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

It’s Christmas, the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks are facing off in Dallas, Texas.

They are the second NBA game of the day (the first was the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden).

Both teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Lakers have ruled out Anthony Davis, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Cole Swider and Scotty Pippen Jr.

Meanwhile, 18-time NBA All-Star LeBron James has been upgraded to available.

As for the Mavs, they will be without Maxi Kleber, Dorian Finney-Smith, Kemba Walker, Josh Green and Frank Ntilikina.

Jaden Hardy has been upgraded to available.

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: “Lineup alert: Lakers will start Schroder, Beverley, Walker, James, Bryant on Sunday.”

Underdog NBA: “Lineup alert: Mavs will start Doncic, Dinwiddie, Hardaway Jr., Bullock, Wood on Sunday.”

The Lakers come into the afternoon in the middle of a three-game losing streak and have also gone 3-7 in their last ten games.

Currently, they are the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 13-19 record in 32 games.

As for the Mavs, they are 5-5 in their last ten games but are in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

They are tied with the Portland Trail Blazers for the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

Through 33 games, the Mavs are 17-16.

On the road, the Lakers are 5-11, while the Mavs are 12-5 at home.

This will be the first time in the 2022-23 NBA season that the Lakers and Mavs have faced off.