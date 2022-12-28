Lakers And Magic Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

It’s Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers and Orlando Magic are facing off in Florida.

For the game, both teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Lakers have ruled out Anthony Davis, Cole Swider, Juan Toscano-Anderson and Scotty Pippen Jr.

Four-time NBA Champion LeBron James and point guard Dennis Schroder have been upgraded to available.

As for the Magic, they will be without Jalen Suggs, Jonathan Issac, Kevon Harris, Admiral Schofield and Chuma Okeke.

