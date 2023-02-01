Lakers And Knicks Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

It’s Tuesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks are facing off at Madison Square Garden New York City.

For the game, both teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Lakers have ruled out Patrick Beverley, Scotty Pippen Jr., Austin Reaves and Cole Swider.

Superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis have both been upgraded to available.

The Knicks have ruled out DaQuan Jeffries, Trevor Keels and Mitchell Robinson.

NBA’s official injury report

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: “Lineup alert: Lakers will start Schroder, Brown Jr., James, Hachimura, Davis on Tuesday.”

Underdog NBA: “Lineup alert: Knicks will start Brunson, Grimes, Barrett, Randle, Sims on Tuesday.”

This will be the first time the two teams have faced off during the 2022-23 NBA season.

The Lakers are on the second night of a back-to-back after losing 121-104 to the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Monday in New York.

They are the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 23-28 record in 51 games.

Over the last ten games, the Lakers are 4-6 in ten games, and they are 10-16 in 26 games.

As for the Knicks, they are 27-24 in 51 games, which has them as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.

At home, they are 12-13 in the 25 games they have hosted at Madison Square Garden.

Last season, both the Knicks and Lakers missed the postseason (they both lost in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs).