Lakers And Kings Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

The Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings are facing off on Wednesday night in California.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Lakers have ruled out Anthony Davis, Scotty Pippen Jr., Austin Reaves, Cole Swider, Juan Toscano-Anderson and Russell Westbrook.

Four-time NBA Champion LeBron James has been upgraded to available.

As for the Kings, they will be without Chima Moneke and Keon Ellis.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button