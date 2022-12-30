Lakers And Hawks Injury Reports

It’s Friday night, the Atlanta Hawks are hosting the Los Angeles Lakers at State Farm Arena in Georgia.

For the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 12:30 Eastern Time).

The Lakers have ruled out Anthony Davis, Max Christie, Scotty Pippen Jr. and Cole Swider.

Meanwhile, Austin Reaves, Dennis Schroder and Lonnie Walker IV are all listed as probable.

Four-time NBA Champion LeBron James is questionable.

As for the Hawks, they will be without Clint Capela, Jarrett Culver and Tyrese Martin.

De’Andre Hunter is questionable, Trae Young is probable and Vit Krejci is available.

NBA’s official injury report

The Lakers are coming off a 112-98 loss to the Miami Heat in Florida on Wednesday evening.

They are 14-21 in their first 35 games, which has them as the 13th seed in the Western Conference.

Over the last ten games, they have gone 4-6, and they are 6-13 in 19 games on the road.

The Hawks are currently the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 17-18 record in 35 games.

They are coming off a 108-107 loss to the Brooklyn Nets at home on Wednesday night (Young did not play in the game).

Over the last ten games, the Hawks are 4-6, and they are in the middle of a two-game losing streak.

At home, they are 11-7 in the 18 games they have hosted at State Farm Arena in Georgia.

This will be the first time during the 2022-23 NBA season that the Lakers and Hawks have faced off.