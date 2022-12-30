Lakers And Hawks Injury Reports

It’s Friday night, the Atlanta Hawks are hosting the Los Angeles Lakers at State Farm Arena in Georgia.

For the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 12:30 Eastern Time).

The Lakers have ruled out Anthony Davis, Max Christie, Scotty Pippen Jr. and Cole Swider.

Meanwhile, Austin Reaves, Dennis Schroder and Lonnie Walker IV are all listed as probable.

Four-time NBA Champion LeBron James is questionable.

