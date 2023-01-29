Lakers And Celtics Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

It’s Saturday night, the Boston Celtics are hosting the Los Angeles Lakers in Massachusetts.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Lakers have ruled out Scotty Pippen Jr., Cole Swider and Austin Reaves.

Meanwhile, LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Lonnie Walker IV are all available.

As for the Celtics, they will be without Robert Williams III, Marcus Smart, Mfiondu Kabengele, Danilo Gallinari and JD Davison.

NBA’s off injury report

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: “Lineup alert: Lakers will start Schroder, Beverley, Brown Jr., James, Bryant on Saturday.”

Underdog NBA: “Lineup alert: Celtics will start White, Brown, Tatum, Grant Williams, Horford on Saturday.”

Last month, the Lakers and Celtics faced off in Los Angeles, California, and the Celtics won 122-118 in overtime.

Jayson Tatum erupted for 44 points and nine rebounds, while James led the Lakers with 33 points, nine rebounds and nine assists.

Right now, the Lakers are 23-26 in 49 games, which has them as the 13th seed in the Western Conference.

They are 5-5 in their last ten games and 10-14 in 24 games played on the road.

The Celtics are the first seed in the Eastern Conference (and the best team in the NBA) with a 35-15 record in 50 games.

They are 7-3 in their last ten games and 18-6 in the 24 games they have hosted in Boston.

However, the Celtics enter the night in the middle of a three-game losing streak.