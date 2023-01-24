Lakers acquire Rui Hachimura from Wizards

The Los Angeles Lakers have officially acquired forward Rui Hachimura from the Washington Wizards in exchange for guard Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks, the Lakers announced Monday.

Official: We have acquired Kendrick Nunn and 3 second round picks in a trade with the Lakers. Welcome to DC @nunnbetter_! Read more: https://t.co/8de4Sn8ffz pic.twitter.com/x4P66fdjE3 — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) January 23, 2023

“We are excited to welcome Rui and his family to the Los Angeles Lakers,” said Rob Pelinka, vice president of basketball operations and general manager for the Lakers. “Adding both size and depth to the wing position has been a goal, and the chance to accomplish that by acquiring a player with Rui’s two-way skills and upside was an opportunity that doesn’t present itself often. We want to thank Kendrick Nunn and his family for his time as a Laker, and we wish him nothing but the best in the future.”

Hachimura has appeared in 30 games for the Wizards this season, all off the bench, averaging 13.0 points on 49% shooting from the floor and 34% from 3-point range. He was the No. 9 pick in the 2019 draft.

Nunn is in his fourth NBA season, his second with the Lakers, although he missed all of last season with a knee problem. He has averaged 6.7 points in 39 games this season, 37 of them in a reserve role.