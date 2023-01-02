Lakers: 5 Bold Los Angeles Player Predictions For 2023 – All Lakers

In the spirit of the new year, we here at All Lakers have decided to make five Fearless predictions for the fates of some of your Los Angeles Lakers. 2022 the calendar year was marked by two halves of disappointing basketball seasons for two very different-looking star-studded LA squads.

This club seems destined to look quite different in the second half of 2023 one way or another.

Let’s dive in:

1. Russell Westbrook will not finish the calendar year as a Laker.

Brodie’s $47.1 million expiring maximum-salaried contract has been floated in a variety of possible trades this season. Even if the former nine-time All-Star point guard, now making waves as the Lakers’ sixth man, is not dealt away this year, he will be an unrestricted free agent in the summer. His performance and willingness to buy-in to the new role player gig seems to have endeared him to the rest of the league, and he could have his pick of new destinations at a solid eight-figure annual fee.

