Laker Elementary School has made short work of its original goal for a sock Charity drive.

Socktober, as it’s called, encourages the students to donate new socks for local shelters and charity organizations as the weather grows colder with each passing day.

Originally, the goal was to collect 1,000 pairs of socks before the end of the month. They reached that goal within the first week and are closer to 1,500 as of Oct. 13. The goal has been raised to 2,000.

“We have so much support from the community, and we made it really fun here,” said Lake Elementary Principal Jill VerBurg.

Students who donate socks get tickets for every pair they hand in, giving them a chance to win random prizes like school supplies. One of the paraprofessionals bought socks so that everyone in the fifth-grade classroom could donate a pair.

However, the biggest incentive was from VerBurg herself. When they first started Socktober, the reward for meeting the 1,000 donations goal was VerBurg dressing up in a costume (the students voted on what she would wear) and climbing up the Lighthouse at the front of the school building. They’ve chosen a date later in October (one that VerBurg insisted couldn’t be wet or windy) when she will be greeting students from the top of the tower.

Socktober was inspired by the Capturing Kids Hearts school-wide behavioral program, when VerBurg saw the idea for the fundraiser on their website. The program’s theme for the month was empathy, encouraging the kids to put themselves in another’s position. The socks drive encourages students to think about what it would be like for them to be without socks for the winter, inspiring empathy.