Lakeland Soccer Downs Mosinee to End Regular Season

Lakeland defeated Mosinee in GNC Boys Soccer, 2-0.

Mosinee closed out the regular with another close game. The entire season has been filled with tight games, and coming up just short. The story line looks the same for a score, but there was more to this game.

In the first half a point of emphasis was slowing down Lakeland’s Stellar midfielder, Yaroslav Myshishin. Yaro is the Great Northern Conference leading scorer and is dangerous from anywhere on the field. Mosinee’s Andrew Carlson picked him up in the midfield, and Josh Ivey backed him up as the stopper. While he got a few shots off, none were particularly dangerous. Mosinee countered with dynamic play from Carter Daul, Jaeger Dhein, Grady Rodgers and Garret Donohue. Using Diagonal passes and runs, Mosinee had their own chances. Both teams played a high level of soccer with every ball contested, every pass defended.

The stalemate was broken in the 25th minute when Lakeland knocked in a shot from long-range. Mosinee didn’t waive, and no further damage occurred, making the Halftime score Lakeland 1, Mosinee 0.

In the second half, Mosinee took control early. From 45″ to 70″ nearly every ball went Mosinee’s way. Corner kicks were narrowly missed, plus to the corner were won, and little Battles in the midfield went Mosinee’s way. Everything but the score. As time wound down, Mosinee pushed Trevor Tazelaar out of the defense and had him look for his own goal scoring opportunity. Nothing happened for Mosinee, but the gap in the defense created just enough space for Yaroslav to get a goal with :30 seconds remaining. The final score was Lakeland 2, Mosinee 0.

Mosinee now moves into the playoffs, with a game at Waupaca on Thursday, October 20, 7pm.

