Lakeland Prep Visual Arts Department Busy This Fall

by Wesley Wright

The Lakeland Prep Fine Arts Department has many events and activities coming up this second quarter. As the Athletic department gradually reduces events, the fine arts department ramps up. Many students have been working so hard the first nine weeks and their fellow Lions will start to see the fruits of their labor the next nine weeks and beyond. This article focuses on the visual arts department. LPS teacher Jared Parham has been kind enough to share the details.

The BRACE art Awards (Nov. 1st, 6:30pm at Briarcrest). This event will include several of our students’ works being displayed and judged by grade level and grade bands. Students have the opportunity to win prize money for different categories and placements. It is open to the public to view the show.

International Family Night is coming up soon and art students (including art club) are working on pieces to display that night. Our 5th grade is going to complete a large installation piece that will be displayed that night. Our senior art club (8th and 9th graders) just started meeting and are planning for our basketball homecoming. We will create banners, posters, and have some other ideas to help with school spirit.

Finally, our biggest art competition is the Scholastic Art Awards. It is a national competition, and our regional host is the Brooks Museum of Art. This is the largest and most prestigious competition of the year. The show doesn’t start until January, but we enter the artwork at the beginning of December. Just getting into this show is difficult, and winning pieces are displayed in the Brooks Museum. So art students will start photographing, titling, and preparing our works for this competition right after Thanksgiving Break.