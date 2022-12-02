Lakeland officials to hold hearing on Wedgewood Golf Course Monday

LAKELAND — Lakeland officials are expected to decide what the future of Wedgewood Golf Course will look like on Monday.

Lakeland Commissioners will hold a public hearing Monday on Mulberry-based SJD Development’s request to rezone roughly 117 Acres of the former historic Wedgewood Golf Course to construct 994 units consisting of multi-family apartments, Townhomes and single-family homes. The development would be named Gibson Trails.

“This project is significant,” Attorney Bart Allen said, when first presenting the proposal.

Residents have voiced opposition to the proposed redevelopment since May. Their complaints focus on housing density, building heights and what traffic impacts it will have on Carpenter’s Way and neighboring roads.

