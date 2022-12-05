Lakeland officials approve redevelopment of Wedgewood Golf Course

Lakeland officials approve redevelopment of Wedgewood Golf Course

LAKELAND – A proposal to redevelop the historic Wedgewood Golf Course was reviewed in a four-hour debate that churned out a revised plan to build 954 homes.

Lakeland Commissioners voted 4-3 Monday to approve changes to the city’s future land use plan to rezone approximately 19 Acres of the former golf course from Residential Medium to Residential Low, and roughly 59 Acres from Residential Medium to Residential High. This will allow Mulberry-Based SJD Development to create what will be called Gibson Trails.

Previously:‘We can’t handle it’: Traffic a top concern as Wedgewood Golf Course plans move forward

More:Two housing developments could bring 1,200 homes to Carpenter’s Way

SJD Development was represented by former Polk County Commissioner John Hall and his son Jonathan Hall.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button