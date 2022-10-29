Lake volleyball falls to Vermilion in district final

ATTICA — Lake volleyball lost to Vermilion: 25-20, 31-29, 27-29, 23-25, 10-15, in a Division II district final at Seneca East High School Thursday.

Lake leaders were Taryn DeWese with 24 kills and Ella Vorst with 19 kills.

Lake, the Northern Buckeye Conference champions, sees its season end at 25-1, while Vermilion, the Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division Champions and regional finalist last year, advances to the regional tournament with a 22-3 record.

Sydney Deal is NLL Golfer of the Year

Perrysburg junior golfer Sydney Deal, a state Qualifier and second team All-Ohioan, is the Northern Lakes League Golfer of the Year.

Deal finished 11th out of 72 golfers during the Division I state tournament at the Ohio State University Gray Course.

Deal shot 37-39—76 and 40-36—76 to post a final score of 152. She also led Perrysburg to an NLL championship.

Deal is joined on the All-NLL first team by Perrysburg junior Ariyah Ellis and Bowling Green junior Lily Pollick.

Napoleon junior Reese Kleck, Anthony Wayne senior Kennedy Kehres and AW junior Madison Mitchell round out the first team.

Perrysburg junior Paige Feldkamp is second team, and she is joined by Springfield junior Kaymen Willard, Napoleon junior Kamryn Chaffee, Sylvania Southview freshman Sydney Sutton and two AW golfers, freshman Sophia Stanton and senior CeCe Stamm.

Perrysburg junior Olivia Eisaman is third team, and she is joined by two Springfield golfers, senior Corinne Schull and senior Kenzy Douglas; two Sylvania Northview seniors, Cayla Hoffman and Kennedy Grohnke; and Napoleon sophomore Sydney Bechtol.

Perrysburg went 7-0 in NLL dual meets, finished first in the tournament and was awarded 38 points by the NLL.

The Yellow Jackets were followed by AW (6-1, 33), Napoleon (5-2, 25), Springfield (3-4, 24), Southview (4-3, 20), BG (2-5, 13) , Northview (1-6, 8) and Maumee (0-7, 3). Following Perrysburg in the league tournament were AW, Springfield, Napoleon, Southview, BG, Northview and Maumee.

Schoenherr first team All-NLL

Bowling Green freshman Brandon Schoenherr is first team All-NLL in boys golf, and AW junior Logan Sutto is the NLL Golfer of the Year.

AW had three other first team selections in sophomore Ted Robertson and Juniors Ian Briars and Myles Murphy. Northview junior Ben Graeff is also first team.

Two Perrysburg golfers, senior Jack Weisenburger and sophomore Josh Weisenburger, are second team.

They are joined on the second team by Springfield junior Joe Konczal, Northview sophomore Max Crooks, and two AW golfers, freshman Michael Destefano and senior Charlie Robertson.

Perrysburg had three seniors, Mackeane Hanley, Cody Schneider and Kyle Ross, selected to the third team.

Also third team are Napoleon senior Will Fraker and two Northview golfers, junior Charlie Lutz and freshman Evan Maki.

AW went 7-0 in league play and won the NLL tournament to score 38 points and take home the conference championship.

Perrysburg went 5-2 in league play and finished second in the tournament to score 31 points and finish as league runner-up.

They were followed by Northview (6-1, third in tournament, 30 points), Napoleon (3-4, fourth, 21), Springfield (a4-3, seventh, 14), Maumee (2-5, sixth, 13) , BG (0-7, fifth, 12), and Southview (1-6, eighth, 5).