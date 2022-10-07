Lake Region Arts Council Awards Grants to 8 area artists – Alexandria Echo Press

ALEXANDRIA — On September 20, 2022, the Lake Region Arts Council Board awarded eight individual artists funding for the Artist Quick Start Grant rounds. The total amount of funding awarded was $8,000, with $1,000 apiece awarded to the following artists:

Jessica Chipman, Alexandria

Penny Kagigebi, Detroit Lakes

W. Scott Olsen, Moorhead

Brian Christensen, Fergus Falls

Brad Wegscheid, rural Otter Tail County

Jessica Woods, Detroit Lakes

Michael Pettit, Dent

Kathryn Hagstrom, Fergus Falls

These artists will engage in many career-building activities, including taking time to create new work, the purchase of new equipment and supplies, and even the development of a new line of artisan furniture. A detailed list of the projects is available on the LRAC website.

The funding for the Artist Quick Start Grant comes from the McKnight Foundation. The McKnight Foundation’s arts program is founded on the belief that Minnesota thrives when its artists thrive, and the organization supports working artists to create and contribute to vibrant communities.

Each grant application was thoroughly considered by the LRAC Board on the basis of the overall excellence of the artwork and demonstration of exceptional talent, the project’s contribution to the artist’s professional growth, and evidence of serious professional commitment.

The projects awarded will take place over the coming year.

Although the Artist Quick Start Grant is only offered once a year, the next McKnight-funded grant, the Career Development Grant for up to $2,000, will be available beginning February 20, 2023. Guidelines for Eligibility for McKnight-funded grant programs can be found on the LRAC website at lrac4.org, and questions can be addressed to the LRAC office via phone at (888) 735-9622, email at [email protected], or by visiting us in the office at 133 S Mill St, Fergus Falls, MN, 56537.