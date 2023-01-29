Lake Placid Center for the Arts launches $650,000 Re-Grant Program for NYS Arts Organizations

Lake Placid, NY – The Lake Placid Center for the Arts (LPCA), in partnership with the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA), will administer a large-scale, statewide regrant program focused on audience-building for the 2023/2024 presenting season.

Through the new initiative, LPCA will distribute a pool of $650,000 to organizations across New York State in two programs: Building Audiences and Artists in Communities. Designed to support organizations as they recover from the COVID-19 and racial justice pandemics, these programs enable presenters of all sizes to undertake projects to grow and diversify their audiences through the support of risk-taking programs aimed at developing deep, sustainable relationships within their communities.

Grants range from $5,000 to $10,000 and will support organizations throughout New York, with a focus on presenters in underserved regions.

“We are very excited to be able to offer these Incredible grant opportunities to help build audiences for the arts across the state,” said Tara Palen, Director of Education and Outreach at the LPCA.

Grants opportunities will be open to NYS nonprofit organizations or presenters fiscally sponsored by a NYS nonprofit. Complete Eligibility requirements, individual program details, and application guidelines are available at lakeplacidarts.org/ theaudiencebuildingproject. Applications open Wednesday, February 1st and close at 5 PM on Friday, March 10th, 2023. Awards will be announced in June. The Audience-Building Project is made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature.

About the LPCA

Nestled in an Olympic village, the Lake Placid Center for the Arts is a year-round Treasure to Residents and visitors of the Adirondacks and is the premier art and cultural hub of the region. Orchestrating quality programming, performances, rotating art exhibitions, and educational experiences to Residences and visitors alike, the LPCA provides an ensemble of offerings in music, theater and dance, and supports local, regional and national artists in its Fine Arts Gallery. At the heart of this hub is hands-on learning experiences for children exploring their creativity and adults finding new passions. As a leading organization, the LPCA collaborates with other Adirondack non-profit partners to build, support and cultivate the arts community. Inspiring excellence in the arts for generations, the LPCA continues to thrive today at its unique and captivating Lake Placid campus.

Photo at top provided by Alison Simcox, Lake Placid Center for the Arts Director of Communications.