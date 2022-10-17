Lake Norman, East Chapel Hill take over top spots in boys soccer rankings

HighSchoolOT updates its boys soccer rankings each week, using a Top 25 for the eastern and western halves of the state. The counties are divided the same way the NC High School Athletic Association divides them for playoff purposes. To compare to last week’s rankings, click here.

West Top 25: Lake Norman takes over the top spot for the first time in program history, replacing AC Reynolds, who slipped a few spots after his first loss of the year. Asheville, the team that beat AC Reynolds, is back in the top 25.

Lake Norman 13-1-4 Northwest Guilford 15-2-1 Cox Mill 11-1-5 AC Reynolds 15-1-3 Weddington 12-2-1 Providence 15-2-1 TC Roberson 12-2-2 Hickory Ridge 12-1-2 Ardrey Bell 12-3-1 Myers Park 11-3 Concord 15-1-3 Pine Lake Prep 16-1 Mount Airy 16-0 Asheboro 16-1 RJ Reynolds 13-3-2 Hickory 13-1-3 Hough 11-6-1 South Mecklenburg 11-4-2 Garinger 15-4 Carmel Christian 12-1 Forbush 14-0-1 Charlotte Catholic 10-6-1 Christ the King 10-3-5 North Mecklenburg 12-4-1 Asheville 12-3-2

Eastern Top 25: East Chapel Hill is atop the boys soccer rankings for the first time this season. Laney, Hoggard, Green Hope, and Holly Springs round out the top five. Heritage and Leesville Road joined the top 25 this week.

East Chapel Hill 15-1 Laney 15-1-1 Hoggard 15-1-1 Green Hope 15-2 Holly Springs 13-2-3 New Hanover 12-3 Cardinal Gibbons 11-3-2 Jordan 9-2-2 Millbrook 12-2-5 Middle Creek 11-5-1 Enloe 8-2-5 Williams 15-1-1 First Flight 9-2-2 James Kenan 16-0-1 Cleveland 16-2 Heritage 12-4-2 Leesville Road 8-4-4 Franklin Academy 14-1-2 DH Conley 12-2-1 Apex 14-4-2 Topsail 11-4-2 Ashley 10-7 Swansboro 15-3 Lumberton 18-2 CB Aycock 13-1-2