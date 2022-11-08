Lake leads 2022 All-Federal League high school football awards
The Federal League co-champion Lake Blue Streaks swept the league’s top awards as the all-league teams were announced.
Blue Streaks’ senior Will Butler earned Player of the Year and Dan DeGeorge earned Coach of the Year in a vote of the league’s coaches.
Butler, a quarterback and strong safety, follows his Portage Trail Conference Offensive Player of the Year Honor last year as a junior while playing for Mogadore with the Federal League’s top individual award after transferring to Lake as a senior.
More on the Blue Streaks:Nate Baker helps deliver Hollywood ending for Lake in OHSAA playoff win over DeSales
The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Butler has run for 639 yards at 5.1 a carry and 16 touchdowns for Lake (11-1), which faces Westerville South (11-1) in a Division II, Region 7 semifinal at Dover’s Crater Stadium is Friday. He also has completed 57.9% of his passes for 447 yards, seven TDs and two interceptions in sharing Lake’s QB duties with junior Cale Jarvis. On defense, the versatile Butler has made 47 tackles, with 5.5 of them for losses.
DeGeorge led the Blue Streaks to a share of the league title with Canton McKinley at 5-1. It was Lake’s first league championship since 1998. Lake is in the third round of the Playoffs for the seventh time in school history.
Last year’s All-Federal League team:Canton McKinley’s Harold Fannin, North Canton Hoover’s Brian Baum lead All-Federal League football honors
2022 All-Federal League football team
First Team
Colten Arnold, Jackson, senior
Mason Ashby, Hoover, junior
Zach Baglia, Green, junior
Jamaar Barsic, McKinley, senior
Ty Boughman, Perry, senior
Evan Brady, Lake, junior
Zach Braucher, Hoover, sophomore
Avantae Burt, GlenOak, junior
Will Butler, Lake, senior
De’Andre Church, Perry, senior
Jason Davide, Jackson, senior
Stiles Diesz, Lake, senior
Celton Dutton, Lake, junior
Carson Dyrlund, Hoover, junior
Tra’Sean Foster, McKinley, senior
Jayden Gorham, GlenOak, senior
Luke Griguolo, Hoover, senior
Al’Vonte Ivory, McKinley, senior
Kyler Jenkins, McKinley, senior
Robby Klockner, Green, senior
Antonio Martin, Green, sophomore
Jack McAvinew, Lake, senior
Garrett McCole, McKinley, senior
Cynceir McNeal, McKinley, senior
Dylan Snyder, Lake, senior
Matt Sollberger, Lake, senior
Player of the Year: Will Butler, Lake
Coach of the Year: Dan DeGeorge, Lake
Second Team
Nate Baker, Lake, junior
Carson Basham, Perry, junior
Kyle Benson, Jackson, junior
Ben Casper, Green, junior
Charlie Christopher, Lake, sophomore
Brayden Fellouzis, Perry, senior
Joey Garro, Lake, junior
Nino Hill, McKinley, sophomore
Cale Jarvis, Lake, junior
Jamar Johnson, GlenOak, sophomore
Brad Kormanec, Hoover, senior
Ethan Lesco, Jackson, senior
Ethan Lucas, GlenOak, junior
Treyton Mackey, McKinley, senior
Romeo Magueyal, GlenOak, junior
Austin Mattox, Perry, sophomore
Jayden Mauser, Jackson, senior
Jack McKelley, Hoover, senior
Mike Millin, Perry, sophomore
Weston Reisinger, Hoover, senior
Luke Roach, Hoover, senior
Keaton Rode, McKinley, junior
Ashton Rulewicz, GlenOak, junior
Michael Schaal, Green, sophomore
Jarrett Taylor, Green, junior
Alex Vazquez, McKinley, junior
Garrett Wright, Jackson, senior
Honorable Mention
McKinley: DJ Lewis, Marice Hill, Dante McClellan. Lake: Nate Sponseller, Anthony Miller, Dane Jarvis. Hoover: Bryce Roach, Cooper Westfall, Hudson Lint, Sean Kavanagh. Jackson: Caden Edwards, Dane Macrides, Jordan Warmath, Luke Johnson. GlenOak: Noah Williams, Roman Begue, Xavier Harris, Austin Morrison. Green: Jesse Miller, AJ Fortunato, Matt Galemmo, Nasir Teague, Eli Noirot. Perry: Joel Brown, Steve Bossler, Garrett Laubacher.
Reach Josh at [email protected]
On Twitter: @jweirREP