Lake leads 2022 All-Federal League high school football awards

The Federal League co-champion Lake Blue Streaks swept the league’s top awards as the all-league teams were announced.

Blue Streaks’ senior Will Butler earned Player of the Year and Dan DeGeorge earned Coach of the Year in a vote of the league’s coaches.

Butler, a quarterback and strong safety, follows his Portage Trail Conference Offensive Player of the Year Honor last year as a junior while playing for Mogadore with the Federal League’s top individual award after transferring to Lake as a senior.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Butler has run for 639 yards at 5.1 a carry and 16 touchdowns for Lake (11-1), which faces Westerville South (11-1) in a Division II, Region 7 semifinal at Dover’s Crater Stadium is Friday. He also has completed 57.9% of his passes for 447 yards, seven TDs and two interceptions in sharing Lake’s QB duties with junior Cale Jarvis. On defense, the versatile Butler has made 47 tackles, with 5.5 of them for losses.

