Lake leads 2022 All-Federal League high school football awards

The Federal League co-champion Lake Blue Streaks swept the league’s top awards as the all-league teams were announced.

Blue Streaks’ senior Will Butler earned Player of the Year and Dan DeGeorge earned Coach of the Year in a vote of the league’s coaches.

Butler, a quarterback and strong safety, follows his Portage Trail Conference Offensive Player of the Year Honor last year as a junior while playing for Mogadore with the Federal League’s top individual award after transferring to Lake as a senior.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Butler has run for 639 yards at 5.1 a carry and 16 touchdowns for Lake (11-1), which faces Westerville South (11-1) in a Division II, Region 7 semifinal at Dover’s Crater Stadium is Friday. He also has completed 57.9% of his passes for 447 yards, seven TDs and two interceptions in sharing Lake’s QB duties with junior Cale Jarvis. On defense, the versatile Butler has made 47 tackles, with 5.5 of them for losses.

DeGeorge led the Blue Streaks to a share of the league title with Canton McKinley at 5-1. It was Lake’s first league championship since 1998. Lake is in the third round of the Playoffs for the seventh time in school history.

2022 All-Federal League football team

First Team

Colten Arnold, Jackson, senior

Mason Ashby, Hoover, junior

Zach Baglia, Green, junior

Jamaar Barsic, McKinley, senior

Ty Boughman, Perry, senior

Evan Brady, Lake, junior

Zach Braucher, Hoover, sophomore

Avantae Burt, GlenOak, junior

Will Butler, Lake, senior

De’Andre Church, Perry, senior

Jason Davide, Jackson, senior

Stiles Diesz, Lake, senior

Celton Dutton, Lake, junior

Carson Dyrlund, Hoover, junior

Tra’Sean Foster, McKinley, senior

Jayden Gorham, GlenOak, senior

Luke Griguolo, Hoover, senior

Al’Vonte Ivory, McKinley, senior

Kyler Jenkins, McKinley, senior

Robby Klockner, Green, senior

Antonio Martin, Green, sophomore

Jack McAvinew, Lake, senior

Garrett McCole, McKinley, senior

Cynceir McNeal, McKinley, senior

Dylan Snyder, Lake, senior

Matt Sollberger, Lake, senior

Second Team

Nate Baker, Lake, junior

Carson Basham, Perry, junior

Kyle Benson, Jackson, junior

Ben Casper, Green, junior

Charlie Christopher, Lake, sophomore

Brayden Fellouzis, Perry, senior

Joey Garro, Lake, junior

Nino Hill, McKinley, sophomore

Cale Jarvis, Lake, junior

Jamar Johnson, GlenOak, sophomore

Brad Kormanec, Hoover, senior

Ethan Lesco, Jackson, senior

Ethan Lucas, GlenOak, junior

Treyton Mackey, McKinley, senior

Romeo Magueyal, GlenOak, junior

Austin Mattox, Perry, sophomore

Jayden Mauser, Jackson, senior

Jack McKelley, Hoover, senior

Mike Millin, Perry, sophomore

Weston Reisinger, Hoover, senior

Luke Roach, Hoover, senior

Keaton Rode, McKinley, junior

Ashton Rulewicz, GlenOak, junior

Michael Schaal, Green, sophomore

Jarrett Taylor, Green, junior

Alex Vazquez, McKinley, junior

Garrett Wright, Jackson, senior

Honorable Mention

McKinley: DJ Lewis, Marice Hill, Dante McClellan. Lake: Nate Sponseller, Anthony Miller, Dane Jarvis. Hoover: Bryce Roach, Cooper Westfall, Hudson Lint, Sean Kavanagh. Jackson: Caden Edwards, Dane Macrides, Jordan Warmath, Luke Johnson. GlenOak: Noah Williams, Roman Begue, Xavier Harris, Austin Morrison. Green: Jesse Miller, AJ Fortunato, Matt Galemmo, Nasir Teague, Eli Noirot. Perry: Joel Brown, Steve Bossler, Garrett Laubacher.

