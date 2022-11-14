Lake Grove soccer player to represent Team USA at FIFA World Cup in Qatar

A Long Island soccer star made it to the United States men’s national team as it looks to compete in the World Cup.

Joe Scally, of Lake Grove, currently plays for a team in Germany.

Proud mother Margaret Scally has lots of photos of her son and other family members up on the living room wall. But they mean a little more now to everyone that the 19-year-old has been chosen to play on the US Men’s National Soccer team in the World Cup.

“Crazy! I think we were all like crazy. It doesn’t feel real. It’s nuts!” Margaret Scally enthuses.

From an early age, Joe Scally knew he wanted to play soccer and nothing else.

At 15, he signed his first professional contract with the New York City Football Club. Three years later, he would play for Borussia Monchengladbach in Germany.

Now the star defender will play for the US National Soccer team at the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar. He arrived there this weekend and sent a video message to his family and Long Island.

“I just wanted to say hi to everyone back home on Long Island for cheering on not only me, but the whole US men’s national team as they fight for everything. This is definitely an unforgettable experience and I’m happy you’re all here to come along for the ride,” Joe Scally said.

Now his family is packing to join him. They say it was unimaginable that they made it to the World Cup.

“I used to watch it growing up and now that he got called, it doesn’t feel real,” says his brother, Drew Scally.

The family admits, however, that they won’t be bringing any Long Island pizza or bagels because they say it’s not his thing.

“We wish he would eat that. He’ll eat it like one time. He doesn’t eat garbage,” Margaret Scally says laughing. “He doesn’t eat the junk.”

The FIFA World Cup begins a week from Monday.