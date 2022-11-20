Lake George volleyball falls in state final four (videos added)

GLENS FALLS — In the end, only a few tears of disappointment were shed by the Lake George volleyball team as the players walked off the Cool Insuring Arena court.

Despite having two of their best players on crutches, the Warriors showed up for the State Girls Volleyball Tournament as prepared as they could be.

Although the end result was a 1-5 record in Class D pool play, they did their best under tough circumstances, regrouping for a split with Living Word Academy in their final match.

“We came out gunning, we really wanted to win,” senior setter Shannon Starratt said. “It might not have been the outcome we wanted, but we all just wanted to play and have fun, especially our Seniors — our last time together.”

“I think we could’ve pulled it out in a couple of our games, but honestly I’m not upset about getting third at states,” sophomore hitter Evie Burke said. “Last year, we didn’t even get past sectionals, and it’s exciting that we even got here, especially with two of our top players out, our two captains.”

People are also reading…

After their final match — a 25-19, 20-25 split with Living Word of Syracuse — Lake George Coach Brittany Rodrigues was happy with her team’s performance.

“They worked so hard today, that’s all anyone can really ask of them,” she said. “They worked so hard all year, and (for them) to end the day just happy with themselves is what’s most important to me.”

The only public school in the Class D final four, Lake George — 20-0 Entering the tournament — played without versatile senior Maddie Burke, who sprained her ankle just over a week ago. While the Warriors had played most of the season without senior hitter Ella Fox, they found out Friday that Maddie Burke was unable to play. She spent the day on the bench, next to Fox, yelling encouragement to her teammates.

Maddie Burke, Fox and Starratt were all freshmen on the last Lake George team to go to states.

“She tried Friday during our scrimmage, and when we saw that she couldn’t really get around, I feel like that’s when she knew and we knew that she wasn’t going to be playing,” said Starratt, who finished with 34 assists , 15 service points and 12 digs.

“I think it motivated everyone to try to work harder, to show that we could still do it and make it. I think it was really helpful for her to be on the sideline still, talking us through stuff, because she’s an expert at back row,” said Evie Burke, Maddie’s younger sister, who had 30 digs and 15 kills.

Juniors Angelina Minnear and Anna Richichi stepped up with strong games, Minnear with 13 digs and nine kills, and Richichi with eight points. Senior Grace York finished with 27 digs and seven points.

“Honestly, this team is very versatile — all the players can do anything — so yeah, it’s not our typical lineup, but nothing concerned me about that,” Rodrigues said. “Obviously, we want all of our kids to be healthy because we want them to have the experience and to play, but that doesn’t always happen.”

The Warriors were overmatched in their opener by defending state champion Mount Academy, 25-9, 25-6. The Eagles, the Section IX Champs from the Kingston area, dominated after a slow start.

“We go to tournaments for that reason, just to get comfortable with big hitters, but I think the change with me not being out there was difficult to adjust to so quickly,” Maddie Burke said.

The Warriors seemed to get their legs under them in their next match, battling hard in a 25-20, 25-22 loss to Harley-Allendale Columbia of Rochester. HAC and Mount Academy meet in Sunday’s Class D final.

“Near the end we started to play more like ourselves, but the first couple of games we kind of lost it,” Maddie Burke said. “There were certain pieces of it you could find in certain sets, but we didn’t play consistently like we should have.”

The first set against Living Word was Lake George’s best of the day, rolling out to a 16-7 lead and holding on for the win. The Warriors used a 12-2 run in the second set to seize a 16-11 lead, but surrendered an 11-3 run to the Lions, who went on to win and also finish pool play at 1-5.

“A lot of girls really stepped up to the plate — they took it to the next level,” Rodrigues said. “They saw an opportunity to be like, ‘I’m going to better my team, I’m going to better myself,’ and that’s exactly what they did, that’s exactly how we got here. We got here through three injuries, and we still got here — so we have a really strong team and really strong athletes. I couldn’t be more proud of them.”

“I don’t think everyone played how they were hoping to today, but we had a pretty good day for making it here in general,” Maddie Burke said. “You can’t be mad about it when you get to the states.”