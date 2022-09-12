Lake County Arts Council Announces Poetry Out Loud 2023 – The Bloom

The Lake County Arts Council is currently recruiting for the 2023 Poetry Out Loud competition. Local high schools, including independent and alternative schools, are invited to participate.

Poetry Out Loud (POL), in partnership with the National Endowment of the Arts, Poetry Foundation, and California Poetry Out Loud, is a Nationwide program introducing students to the depth, history, and performance aspects of poetry, helping students to master public speaking skills and build self-confidence. This national arts education program encourages the study of both classic and contemporary Poetry by offering free educational materials and a dynamic recitation competition for high school students across the country. Since the program began in 2005, more than 4.1 million students across the country have participated in Poetry Out Loud. The Lake County Arts Council has administered Poetry Out Loud since 2007.

This program has traditionally been used by both English and Performing arts teachers. However, this choice is up to each school and their respective teachers. LCAC provides support to participating schools and teachers by providing ongoing informational meetings, all necessary materials, including lesson plans and teacher’s guides, and Poet Coaches to work with students if needed.

The program culminates every year with school competitions complete with a judging panel and cash prizes provided by the Arts Council. Champions from each participating school will be invited to perform publicly and participate in a countywide competition where they can compete for the chance to represent Lake County at the state level. State winners will move on to compete nationally. Every level of the competition has an opportunity for both notoriety and cash prizes. The countywide competition will be held in early 2023. States hold their competitions by mid-March. Following the state finals, the National Finals will be held in the spring of 2023.

Any Lake County student currently enrolled in grades 9–12 is eligible to compete, whether enrolled in a public, private, alternative, or home school. Non-school organizations, such as after-school clubs, libraries, or nonprofit organizations, may also choose to participate in Poetry Out Loud. LCAC is asking the community to encourage schools, teachers, and students to participate in this valuable program.

To participate or submit questions, contact the Lake County Arts Council Poetry Out Loud Coordinator Georgina Marie Guardado at [email protected] before December 2022.