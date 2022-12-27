Lake City boys build a standard of excellence in basketball

December 27—ROCHESTER — The Lake City boys basketball team really enjoys playing games in Rochester. Postseason games are the most fun, but the Tigers revel in playing in the Rochester Rotary Holiday Classic as well.

And in recent years, it doesn’t seem to matter where the Tigers play, they always seem to enjoy a great deal of success.

Lake City has made a habit of toppling bigger schools over the years at the Rochester Rotary Holiday Classic. The Tigers will be one of 12 boys teams in the tournament this season, as the event wraps up after more than 30 years.

The Tigers will face two schools closer to their own size this week at the Mayo Civic Center. They open with St. Croix Prep at 3 pm Thursday and then face St. Croix Central (Wis.) at 11 am Friday.

“We’ve had some great experiences and to play on that floor is awesome,” Lake City Coach Greg Berge said. “It’s a close trip and I know our fans travel well to it. We’re looking forward to it; it’s a neat experience for our kids.”

The Tigers are 6-0 this season and ranked No. 2 in the state in Class AA. They have played a strong schedule, with wins against Plainview-Elgin-Millville and Minneapolis North. PEM is ranked No. 7 in Class AA while North is ranked third.

“It’s nice to be ranked, but it doesn’t really matter until the end of the season,” Berge said. “Rankings right now are really for people on the outside and it’s our job to manage that and keep grinding out day by day.”

The Tigers have done an excellent job of grinding for nearly a decade. Lake City has either won or tied for the Hiawatha Valley League title for eight straight seasons. The Tigers have posted a stellar 159-34 (.824 winning percentage) over the past seven seasons and have made two Class AA state tournament appearances.

“The kids put in time, they compete and they kind of learn how to win and that becomes a little bit contagious,” Berge said. “We’ve had some really good kids who have come up through the system and who have bought in.”

The Tigers have also had outstanding upperclassmen in their Stellar eight-year run. But they have also had a constant stream of sophomores and even freshmen who have been good enough to make a huge impact on the varsity. That means those players, who often develop into standouts, are with the varsity program for three or four seasons.

Among this year’s players, Juniors Hunter Lorenson, Jaden Shones and Keegan Ryan along with Ryan Heise have already been starters for three seasons. This is the first season in almost a decade that Lake City does not have at least one freshman or sophomore in the starting lineup.

Berge said over the years that older players have been very welcoming to younger players who have stepped into the starting lineup.

“Our kids have been good leaders, they kind of create a culture that has been successful,” Berge said. “And kids have bought in and I think the biggest thing is kids have been committed. We have a number of kids who really put in a lot of time, they put in a lot of work.”

Rylee Fick, a 6-5 junior, is Lake City’s fifth starter this season. The Lake City Squad also features good height and solid depth. Junior guard Thomas Brand, 6-1 sophomore Jack Meincke and 6-2 senior Lee Siewert are strong players off the bench.

“We’ve been going about eight, nine deep,” Berge said. “I would say this is the most Athletic team, top to bottom, that I’ve ever coached.”

Berge said that both Heise and Ryan have really progressed since a year ago and that the 6-9 Heise “has finally caught up to his body.”

The Tigers have four players averaging in double figures in scoring. Lorenson leads the way averaging 19.5 points per game followed by Heise (16.8), Ryan (14.3) and Shones (12.2). Ryan, Heise, Fick and Shones are all averaging between six and nine rebounds per game.

“They defend (well) and they’re very long,” Berge said. “I think we do a really good job of contesting shots inside with our length. The athleticism, when we’re playing well, and the length we have can be tough on teams.”

It’s that combination of standout players that should make Lake City a force during the Section 1AA tournament, a tournament where the final three rounds will be held at the Mayo Civic Center. But first the Tigers get one more crack at playing in the Rochester Rotary Holiday Classic.